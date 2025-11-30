Dylan Lynch kicks 4 FGs, Fresno State has 5 picks in 41-14 victory over San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif.. (AP) — Dylan Lynch had a field goal in every quarter and Simeon Harris had two of…

SAN JOSE, Calif.. (AP) — Dylan Lynch had a field goal in every quarter and Simeon Harris had two of Fresno State’s five interceptions in a 41-14 victory over San Jose State on Saturday night to close out the regular season.

E.J. Warner completed 15 of 20 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West Conference), who had already qualified for a bowl game under first-year coach Matt Entz.

Lynch kicked a 34-yard field goal for the lone score of the first quarter and then added a 41-yarder eight seconds into the second.

Brandon Ramirez scored on a 2-yard run for a 13-0 lead. The touchdown came five plays after Al’zillion Hamilton intercepted a pass by freshman Tama Amisone to give the Bulldogs the ball on the San Jose State 37-yard line. Ethan Tierney and Jayden Davis had the other picks for Fresno State.

The Spartans (3-9, 2-6) cut it to 13-7 with eight minutes left before halftime when Jordan Pollard intercepted a Warner pass and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown.

Warner atoned with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Freeman and Fresno State took a 21-7 lead into halftime after Freeman’s successful two-point run.

Lynch’s 41-yard field goal in the third quarter upped the Bulldogs advantage to 24-7.

Viliami Teu ran it in from a yard out for the Spartans with 11 minutes remaining, but Elijah Gilliam answered with a 2-yard touchdown run, Lynch kicked his fourth field goal, and Gilliam scored on a 33-yard run to set the final margin.

Three quarterbacks combined for 114 yards on 11-for-34 passing with the five picks for San Jose State.

