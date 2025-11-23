Duke meets Wake Forest in ACC play

Wake Forest (8-3) at Duke (6-5), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Duke…

Wake Forest (8-3) at Duke (6-5), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Duke Offense

Overall: 425.4 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 291.3 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 134.1 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 33.3 points per game (31st)

Duke Defense

Overall: 409.4 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 267.0 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 142.4 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (100th)

Wake Forest Offense

Overall: 381.9 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 222.3 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 159.6 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (77th)

Wake Forest Defense

Overall: 316.8 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 193.5 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 123.4 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (20th)

Duke ranks 129th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45.9% of third downs.

Wake Forest ranks 126th in the FBS with 66.4 penalty yards per game.

Wake Forest ranks 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.2% of trips. Duke’s red zone defense ranks 130th at 93.3%.

Team leaders

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 3,182 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 790 yards on 134 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 895 yards on 55 catches, 6 TDs

Wake Forest

Passing: Robby Ashford, 1,827 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Demond Claiborne, 849 yards on 166 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Chris Barnes, 523 yards on 37 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Duke won 32-25 over North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 22. Mensah passed for 175 yards on 20-of-33 attempts (60.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Sheppard carried the ball 22 times for 90 yards, adding one reception for 18 yards. Jeremiah Hasley had seven receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Wake Forest won 52-14 over Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 22. Ashford threw for 292 yards on 15-of-22 attempts (68.2%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 64 yards and one rushing touchdown. Barnes carried the ball one time for 78 yards, adding three receptions for 19 yards. Carlos Hernandez had five receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

