Caden Dowler has pick-6, Montana State beats Montana 31-28 for Big Sky title

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Caden Dowler had a 34-yard interception return for a third-quarter touchdown, Justin Lamson had touchdowns passing and running for the seventh straight game and Montana State beat Montana 31-28 on Saturday to win the Big Sky Conference championship.

The Bobcats (10-2, 8-0), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, ran out the clock after Eli Gillman scored on a 52-yard run to pull the second-ranked Grizzlies (11-1, 7-1) within three with 6:59 to play. That included a fourth-and-1 conversion at midfield and Lamson running for 5 yards on a third-and-4 from the Montana 40.

It was the highest-ranking matchup in the 124 games of the rivalry now known as the Brawl of the Wild. Montana leads the series 74-44-5, with Montana State winning seven of the last nine. Both schools have 19 Big Sky titles.

Keali’i Ah Yat had a touchdown pass and his 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter — the first third-quarter points Montana State allowed since its season-opening loss at Oregon — but on the Grizzlies’ next possession, Dowler ran untouched after grabbing a tipped pass to put the Bobcats on top 24-21.

On the next possession the Grizzlies had touchdowns nullified by penalties on back-to-back plays. Eventually, Zac Crews blocked a 44-yard field-goal attempt.

Lamson capped the ensuing drive with a 23-yard touchdown run for what proved to be the decisive points.

Lamson, a transfer from Stanford, was 18-of-20 passing for 175 yards and ran for 80 on 15 keepers. Julius Davis had 106 yards on 15 carries.

Ah Yat was 26 of 32 for 186 yards, Gillman ran for 132 yards on 15 carries and Davis Brooks had 10 catches for 113 and a score.

Piling up 72 yards on the final possession, the Bobcats finished with 416 yards to 364 for Montana.

