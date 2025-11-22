Diego Pavia throws for career-high 484 yards as No. 12 Vanderbilt routs Kentucky 45-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for a career-high 484 yards and five touchdowns and No. 12 Vanderbilt beat…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for a career-high 484 yards and five touchdowns and No. 12 Vanderbilt beat Kentucky 45-17 Saturday as the Commodores kept their hopes for a College Football Playoff berth alive going into the regular-season finale.

“This needed to be a statement win for us,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said.

Pavia, who struck yet another Heisman Trophy poise celebrating with teammates, set the program record, topping the 464 yards Whit Taylor had at Tennessee in 1981. Pavia also ran for 48 more yards and a sixth score.

“He’s the best player in the country and deserves to be in the Heisman conversation,” Lea said of Pavia. “He tips the field when he steps on it. There’s only a few players in the world that when the ball’s in your hand that they can take over a game, and he’s done that repeatedly here.”

Vanderbilt (9-2, 5-2, No. 14 CFP) has its most wins since 2013 and first with nine in the regular season since 1915. This is just the Commodores’ fifth nine-win season all time, and they go into their regular-season finale needing a victory for the first 10-win season in program history.

The Commodores also wrapped up a 7-0 record for Vanderbilt’s first undefeated home schedule since 1982 and only the fourth since 1945.

Tre Richardson had six catches for 159 yards and three TDs.

Martel Hight had two of three interceptions as Vanderbilt won for the third time in four games in this series.

Kentucky (5-6, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game winning streak. Coach Mark Stoops called the loss discouraging and credited Vanderbilt.

“That’s a very good football team in all areas,” Stoops said. “A very physical team that’s definitely worthy of being in the playoffs with a quarterback that is something else, that’s for sure.”

Pavia, who went through Senior Day ceremonies pregame, made sure Vanderbilt never trailed. He was on the field for a series starting with 9:39 left before walking to the sideline for hugs as fans chanted his name after his big game.

He hit Richardson in stride for a 71-yard catch-and-run TD and a 10-0 lead early in the second on his longest pass completion in his two seasons at Vanderbilt. He helped Vanderbilt score 21 points in the second and third quarters.

“I feel like I’m the best player in college football right now,” Pavia said.

The takeaway

Kentucky: The Wildcats had held their last two SEC opponents to a combined 10 points in their winning streak. Cutter Boley had just 16 yards passing before getting his helmet knocked off late in the second quarter after completing a pass. He returned after a visit to the medical tent.

Vanderbilt: This program has been playing football since 1902. To win a 10th game for the first time means winning at Tennessee where Vanderbilt is 11-40-1 with only four wins on Rocky Top in the past 50 years and seven since 1935.

Pavia’s performance

The Vanderbilt quarterback has been at his best for three straight games. He has 1,226 yards passing with 11 TDs and only one interception in this stretch. He also has run for 203 yards with three more scores.

“A lot of people didn’t think I could pass, you know, and check these last three games out,” Pavia said. “When they let me throw, it speaks for itself. But yeah, I just want the NFL to know too like I’m NFL ready, and I want my chance.”

Up next

Kentucky wraps up the regular season needing a win at Louisville on Nov. 29 to be bowl eligible.

Vanderbilt visits No. 20 Tennessee on Nov. 29.

