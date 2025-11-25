Diego Pavia standing tall leading No. 12 Vanderbilt to historic season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt lists Diego Pavia as 6-foot, though the quarterback has allowed he’s been measured a smidge…

Cornerback Martel Hight said Pavia plays much taller with a contagious confidence that borders on cockiness.

How tall?

“Six-seven,” Hight said, making the viral hand motion.

Pavia certainly has made the most of a season granted to him by a federal judge.

The quarterback from New Mexico has played his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation by leading No. 12 Vanderbilt to its first nine-win regular season. A win Saturday at No. 18 Tennessee would give the Commodores (9-2) their first 10-win season ever and possibly a College Football Playoff berth.

“I feel like that’s my superpower is just bring everyone together,” Pavia said.

Coach Clark Lea got Pavia to Vanderbilt as part of a package deal with his then-New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill and offensive coordinator Tim Beck. In Pavia’s first season, the Commodores beat then-No. 1 Alabama for their first win over an AP Top Five opponent in 61 tries and posted their first winning record since 2013.

Pavia, who once walked on at New Mexico Military Institute, is having his best season yet putting himself among the nation’s very best. His play is why Vanderbilt has a Heisman Trophy campaign for the quarterback who wears No. 2 with a “HEI2MAN” link on its football page and the (hashtag) 2turnt on social media.

He leads the SEC in total offense and ranks third nationally averaging 325.9 yards per game. He’s third in the SEC throwing at 265.8 yards a game, behind Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar and Ty Simpson of Alabama. He’s completing a career-high 71.7% of his passes while also leading the SEC with 26 touchdown passes.

Lea said Pavia deserves to be in the Heisman conversation for how the quarterback takes over games.

“This is a guy that has been doubted every way you can be doubted and counted out, and all he’s done is bet on himself,” Lea said. “He’s taken risks. He’s leaned into trust. He’s shown up and done the work. I hope everyone’s paying attention. … This guy is one of one. He’s a great role model and a great team member.”

Pavia has shown how much he’s evolved as a quarterback over the past three games throwing for 1,226 yards passing with 11 TDs and only one interception. He has run for 203 yards with three more scores. He set the single-game passing record with 484 yards against Kentucky last week with six total TDs in three quarters.

Lea gave Pavia a chance for an ovation in that game, his last at home. Pavia made a heart symbol with his hands to the fans, then started giving hugs on the sideline starting with Lea, then Kill.

“Coach Kill’s the reason, basically why I’m here,” Pavia said. “He brought me here. He took a chance on me in New Mexico State when I was a juco. I had no Division I offers, had to walk onto juco. Almost walked on New Mexico State.”

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday that Pavia is an offensive threat with both his arm and his legs. Pavia is Vanderbilt’s leading rusher averaging 60.1 yards per game and tied for the team lead with eight more TDs.

“He’s continued to get better throughout the course of the season and being efficient with the football and has created a bunch of big plays,” Heupel said. “But his ability to be a part of the run game, as well, is a huge part of what they do offensively.”

The Volunteers (8-3) lead the series 79-33-5. They beat Vanderbilt and Pavia, who played with an injured hamstring, 36-23 last year in Nashville needing a win to clinch a College Football Playoff berth.

Now Pavia goes to the SEC’s biggest stadium in Knoxville where 101,915 fans will fill Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Pavia gave Vols’ fans bulletin board material this summer on a podcast when he said: “Vanderbilt is gonna run Tennessee after this year.”

Pavia couldn’t be baited into any trash talk before the first game in this rivalry with both teams ranked. He simply said he’s heard a lot about Neyland and is excited with “everything we wanted ahead of us.”

Still, just how good does Pavia think he is?

“I feel like I’m the best player in college football right now,” Pavia said. ___

