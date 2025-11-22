Dickens’ breaks Southern Conference single-season passing TD record in Western Carolina’s 48-6 win

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw three touchdown passes in breaking the Southern Conference single-season passing TD record and…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw three touchdown passes in breaking the Southern Conference single-season passing TD record and leading Western Carolina to a 48-6 win over VMI in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Dickens was 28-of-40 passing for 332 yards with his three TD passes giving him 38 this season for the Catamounts (7-5, 6-2), passing Samford quarterbacks Michael Hiers (2022) and Devlin Hodges (2016) who each had 36.

Dickens’ record-breaking 37th touchdown pass came on a 16-yard score to Michael Rossin in the final minutes of the first half for a 24-3 lead.

Dickens also ran for a 3-yard touchdown for the Catamounts’ final touchdown. Markel Townsend and Branson Adams also rushed for touchdowns and Brayden Blackmon and Malik Knight had TD catches.

Nana Utsey rushed for 137 yards and passed for 80 more for the Keydets (1-11, 0-8).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.