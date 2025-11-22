Deuce Knight accounts for 6 TDs in his first career start as Auburn rolls Mercer 62-17

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Deuce Knight accounted for 401 yards and six touchdowns, tying a school record, and Auburn beat…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Deuce Knight accounted for 401 yards and six touchdowns, tying a school record, and Auburn beat lower-division Mercer 62-17 on Saturday.

Knight, a freshman quarterback making his first career start, ran nine times for 162 yards and four scores. He also completed 15 of 20 passes for 239 yards and two more TDs. He became the first Auburn QB to run for four scores since Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton in 2010.

“It was crazy,” Knight said. “Great blocking downfield, great blocking up front. The easy part is all you’ve got to do is just run when it’s all blocked up.”

Jackson Arnold split drives with Knight in the second half and ran for a 56-yard score.

Malcolm Simmons caught five passes for 149 yards, including a 91-yard touchdown from Knight. Cam Coleman added 65 yards and a score for Auburn (5-6).

“Deuce went out there and had fun,” Auburn interim coach DJ Durkin said. “He was smiling all morning in the hotel and out there warming up. You might wonder about that. Is he really ready? He was ready. He was playing like he was in the backyard.”

Tigers starter Ashton Daniels was held out of this game to preserve an extra year of eligibility, which gave Knight his first start. Daniels, however, is expected to return for next week’s rivalry game against No. 10 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Mercer (9-2) managed 338 yards. Braden Atkinson threw for 210 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. One was a pick-6 by linebacker Elijah Melendez.

The takeaway

Mercer: The Bears had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

Auburn: The Tigers can become bowl eligible by beating Alabama. With Daniels retaining a redshirt season and Knight showing promise, the Tigers appear set at quarterback for next season.

Senior day

The Tigers celebrated senior day by honoring 20 players who will be leaving after this season. However, the loudest roar came for running back Brian Battie, who was severely injured in the tragic shooting that took the life of his brother, Tommie Battie IV, in 2024.

“It was pretty incredible,” Durkin said. “I think the reaction of the crowd says it all. I think the look on his face says it all. … To see him walking, and to come out there and be able to do that on his own, was really, really cool.”

Key injuries

Auburn was without linebacker Demarcus Riddick, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. The Tigers also lost defensive end Keldric Faulk on the first defensive series of the game.

Up next

Mercer: The Bears have clinched the Southern Conference title and await their FCS playoff matchup.

Auburn: The Tigers host Alabama next Saturday.

