Dendy scores 3 TDs in Bowling Green’s season-ending victory over winless UMass 45-14

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Austyn Dendy scored three touchdowns and Bowling Green beat winless Massachusetts 45-14 in a season finale on Tuesday night.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Falcons (4-8, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). UMass (0-12, 0-8) has lost 16 straight dating to last season, the longest-active streak in Division I.

Bowling Green scored on its first two possessions on Dendy’s 11-yard reception from Hunter Najm and then on an 87-yard catch-and-run by Brennan Ridley. A fumble recovery led to Dendy’s 8-yard rushing TD and it was 28-0 after the Minutemen turned the ball over on downs at their 32 and Blane Clever scored on a 4-yard toss.

UMass scored two touchdowns in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half on Grant Jordan’s passes of 20 yards to Reece Adkins and 2 yards to Max Dowling to trail 28-14.

Dendy scored his third TD in the third quarter after the Minutemen again turned the ball over on downs at their 33.

Dendy rushed for 115 yards on 22 carries and Cameron Pettaway added 87 on 12. Hajm threw just nine passes but completed seven for three touchdowns and 128 yards.

Jordan was 22-of-35 for 223 yards. Jacquon Gibson had 138 yards on 10 catches. The Minutemen rushed for just 69 yards.

