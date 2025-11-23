CUSA matchup features Missouri State playing Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech (6-5) at Missouri State (7-4), Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Missouri…

Louisiana Tech (6-5) at Missouri State (7-4), Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 389.6 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 272.1 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 117.5 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (85th)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 376.5 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 237.1 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 139.5 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 27.1 points per game (82nd)

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 354.4 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 173.8 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 180.5 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (77th)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 372.6 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 228.7 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 143.9 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (31st)

Missouri State ranks 120th in third down percentage, converting 33.3% of the time.

Louisiana Tech ranks 15th in the FBS with a +8 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Missouri State ranks 118th in the FBS averaging 65.1 penalty yards per game, and Louisiana Tech ranks 136th with a 72.9-yard average.

Missouri State is 67th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 85% of trips. Louisiana Tech’s red zone defense ranks 12th at 75.8%.

Louisiana Tech is 92nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:05, compared to Missouri State’s 41st-ranked average of 31:06.

Team leaders

Missouri State

Passing: Jacob Clark, 2,601 yards, 22 TDs, 10 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 880 yards on 170 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jmariyae Robinson, 470 yards on 37 catches, 5 TDs

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Blake Baker, 1,228 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Clay Thevenin, 559 yards on 111 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Eli Finley, 424 yards on 36 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Missouri State fell 41-34 to Kennesaw State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Clark threw for 344 yards on 23-of-32 attempts (71.9%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Lawrence had 173 rushing yards on 20 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for nine yards. Dash Luke had five receptions for 73 yards.

Louisiana Tech beat Liberty 34-28 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Trey Kukuk passed for 118 yards on 13-of-20 attempts (65.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 19 times for 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Andrew Burnette carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards and scored three touchdowns. Finley had five receptions for 58 yards.

