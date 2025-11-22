Colton Phares recovers fumble with 55 seconds left to secure App State’s 26-24 victory over Marshall

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jaquari Lewis rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and Colton Phares forced and recovered a…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jaquari Lewis rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and Colton Phares forced and recovered a fumble with 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter to secure Appalachian State’s 26-24 victory over Marshall on Saturday.

App State trailed 21-9 midway through the second quarter before JJ Kohl led an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended in his 19-yard connection with David Larkins. The Mountaineers started the second half with another 75-yard drive that Lewis capped with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Marshall had a first-and-goal opportunity at the 10 late in the third quarter before settling for a 25-yard field goal to go ahead 24-23. The Thundering Herd’s fourth-quarter drives ended in a missed field goal, a punt and back-to-back fumbles.

Ian Ratliff’s 70-yard punt pinned Marshall at its own 1-yard line and Caleb Sandstrom later came up with a strip-sack near midfield with 5:36 to go.

Dominic De Freitas made a go-ahead 23-yard field goal with 2:02 left before Phares sealed it for Appalachian State (5-6, 2-5 Sun Belt).

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw for 146 yards with an interception for Marshall (5-6, 3-4). Zion Turner was 8-of-9 passing for 54 yards. Del Rio-Wilson rushed for two touchdowns and 71 yards, and Jo’Shon Barbie added 102 yards on the ground and a score.

The home team has won this series meeting the last six seasons.

