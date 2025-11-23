Colorado State hosts Air Force in MWC play

Air Force (3-8) at Colorado State (2-9), Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key…

Air Force (3-8) at Colorado State (2-9), Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 323.2 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 206.2 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 117.0 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (125th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 426.5 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 231.7 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 194.8 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (106th)

Air Force Offense

Overall: 405.6 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 149.1 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 256.5 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (58th)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 431.2 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 259.4 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 171.8 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 31.2 points per game (117th)

Air Force ranks 135th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 48.6% of the time. Colorado State ranks 120th on offense, converting on 33.3% of third downs.

Colorado State is 97th in the FBS averaging 60.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Air Force’s 8th-ranked 34.1 per-game average.

Colorado State ranks 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:32, compared to Air Force’s 7th-ranked average of 33:18.

Team leaders

Colorado State

Passing: Jackson Brousseau, 1,031 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 508 yards on 102 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Rocky Beers, 346 yards on 29 catches, 6 TDs

Air Force

Passing: Liam Szarka, 1,296 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Szarka, 923 yards on 190 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Cade Harris, 586 yards on 35 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Colorado State fell 49-21 to Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Darius Curry led Colorado State with 293 yards on 26-of-46 passing (56.5%) for two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 23 yards. Lloyd Avant had 14 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, adding five receptions for 28 yards. Beers had seven receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Air Force fell 20-3 to New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 22. Josh Johnson led Air Force with 46 yards on 3-of-6 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Kemper Hodges carried the ball 20 times for 50 yards. Jonah Dawson had two receptions for 28 yards.

