Clark’s game-winning field goal gives Duquesne 20-17 win over Robert Morris

TOWNSHIP, Penn. (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw for two touchdowns and Matt Clark made a game-winning 42-yard field goal as…

TOWNSHIP, Penn. (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw for two touchdowns and Matt Clark made a game-winning 42-yard field goal as time expired to give Duquesne a 20-17 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday to end the regular season.

Riddell hit Joey Isabella for a 71-yard touchdown on the Dukes’ opening drive, then found Garrett Harrold from 4-yards out early in the third quarter to regain a 14-10 lead. He finished 13 of 28 for 214 yards with no interceptions. Isabella had 108 yards on five catches, including the long strike.

Duquesne (7-5, 5-2 NEC) piled up 207 yards rushing behind Ness Davis, who ran for 179 on 25 carries. After Kai Holloway’s 63-yard punt return put Robert Morris ahead 17-14 with 12:27 left, Clark answered with a 34-yard kick to tie it.

Robert Morris (3-9, 2-5) went ahead in the second quarter, tying the game on Cooper Panteck’s 19-yard touchdown to Chaz Middleton before adding a 23-yard field goal from Jayson Jenkins just before halftime. Panteck threw for 178 yards and no interceptions, but the Colonials managed only 81 yards rushing and failed to score on offense after the break.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.