Charlotte visits No. 24 Tulane in AAC matchup

Charlotte (1-10) at No. 24 Tulane (9-2), Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Tulane Offense

Overall: 412.0 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 242.6 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 169.4 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (57th)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 393.4 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 261.8 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 131.5 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (68th)

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 299.0 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 209.5 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 89.5 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 15.6 points per game (131st)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 472.7 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 268.0 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 204.7 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 37.2 points per game (133rd)

Charlotte ranks 109th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.1% of the time. Tulane ranks 46th on offense, converting on 42.4% of third downs.

Charlotte is 123rd in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to Tulane’s 24th-ranked +6 margin.

Tulane is 133rd in the FBS averaging 71.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Charlotte’s 52nd-ranked 51.0 per-game average.

Charlotte ranks 134th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 64.3% of trips.

Charlotte is 113th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:20, compared to Tulane’s 57th-ranked average of 30:11.

Team leaders

Tulane

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 2,426 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Retzlaff, 565 yards on 99 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Shazz Preston, 539 yards on 33 catches, 4 TDs

Charlotte

Passing: Grayson Loftis, 1,275 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs, 53.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Rod Gainey Jr., 256 yards on 67 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Javen Nicholas, 700 yards on 56 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Tulane defeated Temple 37-13 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Retzlaff led Tulane with 231 yards on 17-of-28 passing (60.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jamauri McClure had 122 rushing yards on 17 carries. Preston put up 96 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Charlotte fell 35-3 to Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 22. Loftis led Charlotte with 130 yards on 14-of-27 passing (51.9%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jariel Cobb had 26 rushing yards on seven carries, adding one reception for 13 yards. E. Jai Mason had one reception for 38 yards.

