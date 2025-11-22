Charleston Southern edges Tennessee State on Zolten Osborne’s second-quarter touchdown pass

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ke’Marion Baldwin ran for 114 yards and Zolten Osborne’s second-quarter touchdown pass stood up as the…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ke’Marion Baldwin ran for 114 yards and Zolten Osborne’s second-quarter touchdown pass stood up as the winning score in Charleston Southern’s 7-6 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday.

In the season finale for both teams, Osborne connected with Quay Kindell on a 56-yard pass play to give the Buccaneers (5-7, 4-4 OVC-Big South) a 7-3 lead and the stingy Charleston Southern defense held on from there, allowing only Freddy Perez’s 39-yard field goal in the third period.

The Tigers gained 37 total yards on their last three possessions.

Tennessee State (2-10, 0-8), looking for its first conference win under coach Reggie Barlow, allowed only one drive of more than six plays.

It was the Buccaneers’ fourth win in their last five games and the defense allowed 17 or fewer points in each of the past four games. ___

