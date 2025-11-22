Byrum Brown’s 5 total touchdowns lead USF to 48-18 rout of UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bryum Brown threw for 353 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns in USF’s 48-18 victory…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bryum Brown threw for 353 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns in USF’s 48-18 victory over UAB on Saturday.

The Blazers played hours after an incident at their football operations center in which two players were stabbed. Both were reported to be in stable position at a local hospital.

The Bulls (8-3, 5-2 American Athletic Conference), who had already clinched a program-record third consecutive bowl appearance, trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but they scored the next 27 points to lead 34-10 heading to the fourth quarter.

The highlight of Brown’s day was a 60-yard touchdown pass to Mudia Ruben that gave USF a 24-10 lead on the first play of the third quarter. Brown had a 1-yard run for the Bulls’ first touchdown and a 2-yard run for their final score to go with three TD passes. His five total touchdowns match his career high.

Nykahi Davenport added 117 yards rushing and had a short touchdown run for USF. The Bulls had 191 yards rushing and a total offense of 544 yards. Reuben, a senior who had never had a 100-yard receiving game, had 174 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions.

Jalen Kitna had 230 yards passing for the Blazers (3-8, 1-6) but he threw three interceptions. Iverson Hooks caught 10 passes for 146 yards. ___

