Byrum Brown accounts for 5 touchdowns as South Florida rolls past Rice 52-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Byrum Brown threw four touchdown passes before running for a score, and South Florida steamrolled Rice 52-3 on Saturday night in a regular-season finale.

Brown completed 16 of 24 passes for 275 yards. He also carried 15 times for 104 yards. Keshaun Singleton had six receptions for 125 yards with two first-quarter touchdowns covering 5 and 47 yards.

Brown staked South Florida (9-3, 6-2 American Conference) to a 14-0 lead after one quarter and then connected with Mudia Reuben for a 60-yard score early in the second. Nykahi Davenport added a 2-yard touchdown run and South Florida led 28-3 at halftime.

Brown had a 7-yard scoring toss to Jeremiah Kroger on the first drive of the second half and Nico Gramatica added a 23-yard field goal for a 38-3 lead.

Brown scored on a 5-yard run 21 seconds into the fourth quarter and backup Gaston Moore added a 3-yard touchdown toss to Christian Helms to set the final margin.

Enock Gota kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play of the first half for Rice (5-7, 2-6). The Owls managed only 257 yards of offense, while yielding 553 to the Bulls.

South Florida has qualified for a bowl game, while Rice’s season ends.

