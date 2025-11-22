Burnette has 25-yard TD run in OT, Louisiana Tech rallies to beat Liberty 34-28

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Andrew Burnette had three touchdown runs that included a 25-yarder in overtime, Jakari Foster had two…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Andrew Burnette had three touchdown runs that included a 25-yarder in overtime, Jakari Foster had two of Louisiana Tech’s four interceptions, and the Bulldogs overcame a 21-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Liberty 34-28 on Saturday night.

Foster picked off an Ethan Vasko pass on the second play of overtime before Burnette broke loose for the game winner on the next play.

Vasko threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Jenkins that stretched Liberty’s lead to 28-7 with 7:39 remaining in the third quarter, but he ended the Flames’ next three drives with interceptions.

Trey Kukuk completed 13 of 20 passes for 118 yards and scored twice on the ground, finishing with 143 yards on 19 carries. Burnette added 93 yards rushing on 17 carries for Louisiana Tech (6-5, 4-3 Conference USA).

Kukuk had a 31-yard touchdown run and a 29-yarder, sandwiched around a Burnette 3-yard TD run, that tied it 28-all with 7:05 left in the fourth quarter.

Evan Dickens ran the ball 30 times for 228 yards and had two touchdowns for Liberty (4-7, 3-4). Vasko was 8-of-21 passing for 141 yards with a touchdown pass and the four picks.

