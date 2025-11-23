Bryson Barnes, Javen Jacobs rally Utah State past Fresno State 28-17 as Aggies become bowl eligible

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Bryson Barnes threw two touchdown passes and Javen Jacobs rushed for two fourth-quarter scores to rally…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Bryson Barnes threw two touchdown passes and Javen Jacobs rushed for two fourth-quarter scores to rally Utah State to a 28-17 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night, qualifying the Aggies for a bowl game.

Rayshon Luke took a first-down hand-off and raced 69 yards for a touchdown to give Fresno State (7-4, 4-3 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Barnes fired a 24-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Garcia with 27 seconds left to pull Utah State (6-5, 4-3) even.

Dylan Lynch kicked a 30-yard field goal and E.J. Warner had a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jahlil McClain with 50 seconds left before halftime to put the Bulldogs up 17-7.

Barnes lateraled to Garcia, who threw the ball back to Barnes for a 2-yard touchdown and the only score of the third quarter as the Aggies cut it to 17-14.

Jacobs scored on a 19-yard run to give Utah State a 21-17 lead with 10:37 left to play. The Aggies defense forced a three-and-out and Jacobs added a 32-yard touchdown run with 6:05 to go.

Fresno State ran just 14 plays in its first four second-half possessions. The Bulldogs punted three times and Bronson Olevao Jr. intercepted a Warner pass on third-and-2 at the Utah State 11-yard line late in the third quarter. Warner threw incomplete on fourth-and-3, turning the ball over on downs on their final possession.

Barnes completed 18 of 31 passes for 176 yards and rushed 22 times for 111 yards. Jacobs carried five times for 62 yards.

Warner totaled 145 yards on 16-for-24 passing. Luke had 81 yards on four carries.

