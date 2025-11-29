Bouman’s 4 TD passes push South Dakota past Drake 38-17

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw four touchdown passes, three to Larenzo Fenner, and South Dakota rolled to a…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw four touchdown passes, three to Larenzo Fenner, and South Dakota rolled to a 38-17 win over Drake on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

South Dakota (9-4), the 11th seed, plays at sixth-seeded Mercer in the second round on Dec. 6.

Bouman connected with Fenner for a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put the Coyotes ahead 10-3. Drake answered with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Logan Inagawa to tie the game at 10, but L.J. Phillips’ short run later in the quarter gave South Dakota a 17-10 halftime lead.

Fenner caught touchdown passes of 27 and 18 yards from Bouman to extend the Coyotes’ lead to 31-10 in the third quarter. Jack Martens added a 3-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Bouman finished 15 of 20 for 261 yards, Fenner had five catches for 115 yards and Phillips rushed 14 times for 132 yards.

Drake (8-4) managed 143 passing yards and a touchdown from Inagawa.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.