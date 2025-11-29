Bill Davis rushes for 126 yards in Louisiana-Lafayette’s 30-27 OT win over UL Monroe

LAFAYETTE, L.A. (AP) — Bill Davis ran for a 76-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and Tony Sterner made the…

LAFAYETTE, L.A. (AP) — Bill Davis ran for a 76-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and Tony Sterner made the winning kick in overtime for Louisiana-Lafayette in a 30-27 win over UL Monroe in a season finale for both teams on Saturday.

Davis’s touchdown came with 12:27 left in the fourth to put the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6, 5-3 Sun Belt) ahead 24-20. UL Monroe answered with a touchdown drive when Aidan Armenta found Nic Trujillo for a 43-yard score to lead 27-24. Sterner made a 30-yard field goal with just over 3:30 to play in regulation.

In overtime, Brent Gordon Jr. made a leaping interception to keep the Warhawks off the board. Then ULL quarterback Walker Howard rushed for 20 yards to set the Ragin’ Cajuns up at the 5-yard line. Two more rushing tries brought them to the 1, and Sterner drilled the kick for ULL’s first overtime win of the season.

Howard came in relief of Lunch Winfield, who left the game after the third quarter with an undisclosed injury. Howard had six completions for 44 yards and rushed for 33 yards. Davis had 126 yards on 15 carries.

Armenta completed 19 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns for the Warhawks (3-9, 1-7). Trujillo had two touchdowns and 133 receiving yards. Zach Palmer-Smith rushed for 114 yards.

