Big 12 matchup features West Virginia against No. 6 Texas Tech

No. 6 Texas Tech (10-1) at West Virginia (4-7), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 364.9 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 193.1 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 171.8 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (97th)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 394.4 yards per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 254.6 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 139.7 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (100th)

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 481.6 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 287.5 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 194.1 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 42.6 points per game (3rd)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 266.2 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 194.4 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 71.8 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 12.3 points per game (4th)

West Virginia is 130th in third down percentage, converting 30.9% of the time. Texas Tech ranks 11th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 31.0%.

Texas Tech ranks 4th in the FBS with a +13 turnover margin.

West Virginia is 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:10.

Team leaders

West Virginia

Passing: Scotty Fox Jr., 1,178 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Diore Hubbard, 335 yards on 96 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cam Vaughn, 540 yards on 33 catches, 4 TDs

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 2,118 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 946 yards on 168 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 695 yards on 49 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

West Virginia was beaten by Arizona State 25-23 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Fox led West Virginia with 353 yards on 19-of-31 passing (61.3%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Cyncir Bowers carried the ball 13 times for 42 yards, adding two receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown. Jeff Weimer had three receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Texas Tech won 48-9 over UCF on Saturday, Nov. 15. Morton passed for 149 yards on 14-of-19 attempts (73.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Dickey had 77 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Douglas had five receptions for 90 yards.

