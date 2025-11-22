Bethune-Cookman scores late, beats Florida A&M 38-34 to end 4-game skid in Florida Classic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Timmy McClain threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Josh Evans with 20 seconds left to give…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Timmy McClain threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Josh Evans with 20 seconds left to give Bethune-Cookman a 38-34 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday night in the Florida Classic, snapping a four-game skid in the series.

The game-winning score capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive. Florida A&M erased a 24-9 halftime deficit and took the lead twice in the fourth quarter.

McClain completed 22 of 33 passes for 274 yards and threw a touchdown pass each to four different receivers. Khamani Robinson added 90 yards rushing on 11 carries that included a 50-yard touchdown run for Bethune-Cookman (6-6, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

RJ Johnson III was 22-of-34 passing for 228 yards and threw two touchdown passes for Florida A&M (5-6, 4-3). Thad Franklin Jr. carried the ball 11 times for 120 yards and scored on a 19-yard run that gave the Rattlers a 34-31 lead with 2:19 remaining.

Bethune-Cookman outgained FAMU 485-423 before a crowd of 55,528 in Camping World Stadium.

It was the 45th annual SWAC and HBCU matchup.

