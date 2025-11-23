Baylor meets No. 25 Houston in Big 12 play

No. 25 Houston (8-3) at Baylor (5-6), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: TNT Key stats Baylor…

No. 25 Houston (8-3) at Baylor (5-6), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Baylor Offense

Overall: 453.8 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 309.6 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 144.2 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 31.7 points per game (42nd)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 389.4 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 193.9 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 195.5 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (123rd)

Houston Offense

Overall: 388.5 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 216.5 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 172 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (65th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 341.5 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 206.3 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 135.3 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (41st)

Baylor ranks 130th in the FBS with a -12 turnover margin, compared to Houston’s 59th-ranked +1 margin.

Baylor ranks 89th in the FBS averaging 58.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Houston’s 24th-ranked 42.5 per-game average.

Team leaders

Baylor

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 3,372 yards, 30 TDs, 11 INTs, 61.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 772 yards on 152 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Josh Cameron, 817 yards on 66 catches, 8 TDs

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 2,274 yards, 20 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors, 800 yards on 170 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Amare Thomas, 809 yards on 50 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Baylor fell to Arizona 41-17 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Robertson led Baylor with 162 yards on 22-of-33 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for -10 yards and one rushing touchdown. Caden Knighten had 100 rushing yards on 17 carries. Cameron recorded 71 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Houston fell 17-14 to TCU on Saturday, Nov. 22. Weigman passed for 161 yards on 15-of-29 attempts (51.7%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 114 yards. Connors carried the ball 12 times for 75 yards, adding five receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown. Thomas recorded 72 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

