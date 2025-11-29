Baylor freshman RB Caden Knighten taken off field on stretcher after direct hit to his back

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor freshman running back Caden Knighten was taken off the field on a stretcher after initially…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor freshman running back Caden Knighten was taken off the field on a stretcher after initially remaining face down on the ground following a tackle late in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Houston.

Knighten didn’t get up after the play when he got stopped for no gain, taking a direct hard hit to his back.

Bears coach Dave Aranda said after the 31-24 loss Saturday that Knighten, who was taken to the hospital, was still undergoing tests but had movement in his upper and lower body.

“I think it’s positive right now with him,” Aranda said. “It’s way scary, and the team has so many guys that are so concerned. … I know that was heavy on the guys’ hearts after that.”

About a dozen trainers and medical personnel tended to Knighten on the field, and the stadium went silent during the lengthy delay. Aranda stood nearby, and said he then gathered his players to tell them, “this is precautionary. They’re going to take him and look at him.”

Aranda said Knighten’s family was with him, and the team said a prayer for him before the game resumed.

Knighten was slowly and cautiously turned over and put on a backboard. The facemask was removed from his helmet and the stretcher was placed on a motorized cart that took him to an ambulance waiting at the opposite end of the field.

While being put on the cart, Knighten held his right fist in the air, then put both hands on his face. As the cart went by the Baylor bench, he held up his left hand.

The Bears trailed 24-9 when Knighten got hurt at the Houston 12, and they gave up the ball on downs the next play. But they scored two touchdowns and converted a 2-point conversion to tie the game before Houston scored the game-winning TD with 1:57 left.

