Arizona State and Arizona meet in Big 12 play

Arizona (8-3) at Arizona State (8-3), Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. EST. How to watch: FOX Key stats Arizona State…

Arizona (8-3) at Arizona State (8-3), Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. EST.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 417.5 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 219.9 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 197.5 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (79th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 339.5 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 220.2 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 119.3 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (54th)

Arizona Offense

Overall: 407.6 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 251.5 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 156.1 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (29th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 309.5 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 159.7 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 149.8 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (24th)

Arizona State ranks 115th in third down percentage, converting 33.7% of the time. Arizona ranks 36th on defense, holding its opponents to 34.8%.

Arizona State ranks 59th in the FBS with a +1 turnover margin, compared to Arizona’s 5th-ranked +12 margin.

Arizona is 90th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.3% of trips. Arizona State’s red zone defense ranks 24th at 77.5%.

Arizona is 68th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:56, compared to Arizona State’s 8th-ranked average of 33:04.

Team leaders

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 1,628 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 1,078 yards on 173 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 689 yards on 59 catches, 8 TDs

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 2,677 yards, 25 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 732 yards on 108 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kris Hutson, 645 yards on 50 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Arizona State won 42-17 over Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 22. Jeff Sims passed for 206 yards on 11-of-24 attempts (45.8%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Brown had 255 rushing yards on 22 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 33 yards and one touchdown. Derek Eusebio had four receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona won 41-17 over Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 22. Fifita passed for 183 yards on 14-of-25 attempts (56.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 33 yards. Mahdi had 93 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Hutson had nine receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.