Arch Manning leads No. 16 Texas to 27-17 win over No. 3 Texas A&M, ending Aggies’ perfect season

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass and ran for the clinching score late in the fourth…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass and ran for the clinching score late in the fourth quarter and No. 16 Texas beat No. 3 Texas A&M 27-17 on Friday night to spoil the Aggies’ undefeated season and knock them out of the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Manning’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo in the third quarter gave Texas (9-3, 6-2 SEC, No, 16 CFP) a 13-10 lead in what had been a tight, defensive game. His 35-yard run up the middle on third down with 7:04 left to play put the Longhorns up 27-17.

Texas, which started the season No. 1 and at one point was unranked, beat a top-10 opponent for the third time this season to keep alive any faint hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive time.

The Aggies (11-1, 7-1, No. 3 CFP) are all but assured their first playoff berth, but the loss to their biggest rival will sting the program for a long time. Texas A&M has never played for an SEC title since joining the league in the 2012 season.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, who had emerged as a late-season Heisman Trophy contender and led the Aggies’ in a stunning second-half rally against South Carolina two weeks ago, threw two fourth-quarter interceptions against the Longhorns, one of them at the Texas 3.

Texas A&M led 10-3 at halftime before Texas seized control with 17 consecutive points in the third quarter.

NO. 2 INDIANA 56, PURDUE 3

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaelon Black had two touchdown runs and Fernando Mendoza and Roman Hemby each ran for scores as Indiana beat rival Purdue, completing the first perfect regular season in school history and securing a Big Ten championship game berth.

The Hoosiers (12-0, 9-0, No. 2 CFP) also likely locked up a second straight College Football Playoff berth. They’ll find out Saturday whether they’ll play No. 1 Ohio State, No. 5 Oregon or No. 15 Michigan a week later for the conference title.

Indiana celebrated by hoisting the Old Oaken Bucket in the series’ 100th trophy game, while Curt Cignetti became the first Indiana coach since Bo McMillin in 1934-35 to win his first two matchups against Purdue.

Purdue (2-10, 0-9) endured more misery in the coldest game ever played at Ross-Ade Stadium, with a kickoff temperature of 24 degrees Fahrenheit. The Boilermakers closed coach Barry Odom’s first season with a 10th straight loss and posted their second straight winless season in conference play, the first since 1919-20.

NO. 4 GEORGIA 16, NO. 23 GEORGIA TECH 9

ATLANTA (AP) — Nate Frazier ran for 108 yards, Gunner Stockton threw a scoring pass to Zachariah Branch for the only touchdown of the game and Georgia retained its hold on its state rivalry with another close win by holding off Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs (11-1) set a record with their eighth straight win in the rivalry. Georgia Tech (9-3), which moved its home game from its campus stadium to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, closed the regular season by losing three of four games.

Gunner Stockton’s 7-yard scoring pass to Branch gave Georgia a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. Peyton Woodring of Georgia and Aidan Birr of Georgia Tech each kicked three field goals.

Woodring kicked a 50-yarder early in the fourth quarter for a 16-6 lead. Birr’s 41-yarder with 3:30 remaining again trimmed the deficit to seven points.

With only 14 seconds remaining, Georgia Tech took its last possession at its 20. Haynes King completed two passes to the Georgia 44 for a final snap with a second remaining. and his final pass was batted down in the end zone.

NO. 6 MISSISSIPPI 38, MISSISSIPPI STATE 19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Trinidad Chambliss threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns, and Mississippi rolled through Mississippi State in the Battle for the Golden Egg.

Chambliss led a Rebel charge that racked up 546 yards of offense. The senior transfer from Division II Ferris State was 23 of 34 for 359 yards and four touchdowns. De’Zhaun Stribling had two of those touchdowns and had four catches for 66 yards. Deuce Alexander had two catches for 94 yards, including an 88-yard score in the fourth quarter that would put the game away for good.

The Rebels (11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 7 CFP) also had a big day on the ground as the unit rushed for 187 yards on 39 carries with Kewan Lacy putting in 143 of those yards on 27 carries.

The Bulldogs had more than 400 yards of offense themselves. Jeff Lebby made the surprise change at quarterback and played talented freshman Kamario Taylor all game. The Macon native finished his first start 15 of 31 for 178 yards and had 20 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Mississippi State (5-7, 1-7 SEC) finished with 440 total yards on 74 plays with 262 of those on the ground. Fluff Bothwell rushed 17 times for 80 yards and Brenen Thompson had six catches for 80 yards.

NO. 14 UTAH 31, KANSAS 21

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dampier threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, Elijah Davis returned an interception 97 yards for another score, and Utah came from behind to beat Kansas and keep its slim Big 12 championship hopes alive.

Wayshon Parker added 95 yards rushing, and Utah (10-2, 7-2, No. 13 CFP) picked off Jalon Daniels three times in the final game of his college career, moving the Utes to the 10-win mark for the third time in the last five years.

More importantly, the Utes can still play for a conference title. They need Arizona State to beat Arizona on Friday night, then Texas Tech to lose to West Virginia and BYU to beat UCF on Saturday — a long-shot scenario, to be sure, but a reason to turn on the TVs.

Daniels finished with 187 yards passing and a touchdown, and also rushed for a TD, though his turnovers led to a smattering of boos from fans of Kansas (5-7, 3-6), many of whom have endured the QB’s highs and lows over the past six seasons.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. had 107 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Jayhawks. Leshon Williams ran for 104 yards.

NO. 21 NORTH TEXAS 52, TEMPLE 25

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Mestemaker threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns, including a 77-yarder to Cameron Dorner, and North Texas wrapped up a spot in the American Conference championship game with a victory against Temple.

The Mean Green (11-1, 7-1 American) rolled in their first game since announcing that coach Eric Morris had accepted the job at Oklahoma State. North Texas will play either 22nd-ranked Tulane or Navy for the conference title and a possible College Football Playoff berth.

Tulane will host the championship game next Friday with a victory over Charlotte on Saturday night. Otherwise, the Mean Green will be at home against Navy. Tulane is No. 24 in the CFP rankings. North Texas is unranked.

The Owls (5-7, 3-5) pulled even at 7-7 on Evan Simon’s fourth-down touchdown pass to Ryder Kusch in the first quarter, but the Mean Green scored TDs on their first five drives. The nation’s No. 1 offense in total yards had 366 in the first half on the way to a 35-7 lead.

Freshman Caleb Hawkins, who entered the game leading the nation in total touchdowns, is up to 26 after four rushing TDs against Temple. He had 122 of his 186 yards rushing at halftime.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.