Appalachian State hosts Marshall in Sun Belt action

Marshall (5-5) at Appalachian State (4-6), Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 388.7 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 273.9 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 114.8 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (85th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 409.9 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 274.9 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 135.0 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (111th)

Marshall Offense

Overall: 405.6 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 198.7 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 206.9 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 32.6 points per game (36th)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 412.3 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 265.1 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 147.2 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (116th)

Marshall is 112th in third down percentage, converting 35.0% of the time. Appalachian State ranks 108th on defense, holding its opponents to 42.8%.

Appalachian State is 107th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Marshall’s 10th-ranked +9 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Appalachian State ranks 129th in the FBS averaging 68.8 penalty yards per game, and Marshall ranks 112th with a 63.2-yard average.

Marshall is 93rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.5% of trips. Appalachian State’s red zone defense ranks 31st at 79.1%.

Appalachian State ranks 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:55, compared to Marshall’s 34th-ranked average of 31:14.

Team leaders

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 1,495 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 821 yards on 160 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Barnes, 608 yards on 55 catches, 7 TDs

Marshall

Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 1,761 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs, 68.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Del Rio-Wilson, 588 yards on 145 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Demarcus Lacey, 582 yards on 49 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Appalachian State fell to James Madison 58-10 on Saturday, Nov. 15. JJ Kohl led Appalachian State with 81 yards on 6-of-8 passing (75.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Dubinion carried the ball 10 times for 25 yards, adding two receptions for 16 yards. Dalton Stroman recorded 74 yards on three catches.

Marshall beat Georgia State 30-18 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Del Rio-Wilson led Marshall with 321 yards on 22-of-27 passing (81.5%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 97 yards. Michael Allen carried the ball six times for 43 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 34 yards. Toby Payne recorded 110 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Appalachian State hosts Arkansas State on Nov. 29. Marshall hosts Georgia Southern on Nov. 29.

