AP Player of the Week: Texas’ Arch Manning accounted for 6 TDs total as passer, runner, receiver

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 13 of the season: Arch Manning, Texas Manning…

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 13 of the season:

Arch Manning, Texas

Manning passed for four touchdowns, rushed for one and caught a TD pass in a 52-37 win over Arkansas for the best performance of his career.

Manning bounced back from a 35-10 loss at Georgia to pass for a career-high 389 yards. He connected with DeAndre Moore Jr. for three touchdowns. Manning’s touchdown catch on a reverse pass from Parker Livingstone was an athletic grab where he had to twist his 6-foot-4 frame and reach high to make the play.

Runner-up

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia threw for a career-high 484 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-17 win over Kentucky. Pavia set the program record, topping the 464 passing yards Whit Taylor had against Tennessee in 1981. Pavia also ran for 48 yards and a sixth score.

Honorable mention

North Texas WR Wyatt Young set an American Conference record with 295 yards receiving and two scores in a 56-24 win over Rice. Young had the most receiving yards in a Division I game this season. … Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries in a 70-7 rout of Syracuse. … Pittsburgh RB Ja’Kyrian Turner ran for 201 yards and a touchdown in a 42-28 win over Georgia Tech. Turner’s 56-yard TD broke open a seven-point game late. … Kansas State RB Joe Jackson rushed for a school-record 293 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns in 51-47 loss at Utah. … BYU RB LJ Martin ran for a career-high 222 yards and scored twice in a 26-14 win over Cincinnati. … Arizona State RB Raleek Brown rushed for 255 yards, the third-most in program history, and had a pair of touchdowns in a 42-17 win over Colorado.

Six stats

— Jacksonville State’s Cam Cook ran for 138 yards in a 27-21 loss to FIU, his sixth straight 100-yard game and ninth of the season, to take back the national rushing lead. He’s averaging 131.3 yards per game. Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy was held to 57 yards by Oklahoma, dropping his average to 127.6.

— North Texas’ Drew Mestemaker rose from fourth to first on the passing chart with his 469 yards against Rice. Mestemaker averages 315.4 yards per game, a yard more than Florida Atlantic’s Caden Veltkamp.

— San Jose State’s Danny Scudero, who had 100-plus yards receiving in six of his first eight games, was held under 100 for a third straight game by San Diego State but continues to lead the country with 112.2 per game.

— Indiana has outscored its opponents by a total of 348 points, the largest margin through 11 games since Georgia held a 360-point advantage in 2021.

— Winless UMass has scored a total of 26 second-half points over 11 games. According to Sportradar records going back 10 years, the Minutemen would need 21 against Bowling Green on Tuesday to avoid becoming the lowest second-half scoring team since Kent State mustered 47 in 2015.

— Hawaii’s Kansei Matsuzawa this month became the Bowl Subdivision all-time leader for what the NCAA calls “best perfect record of field goals.” Matsuzawa is 23 for 23, passing the mark of 21 for 21 by Tulane’s Cairo Santos in 2012.

___

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Pat Graham, Stephen Hawkins, Mark Long, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Steve Megargee, Eric Olson and Eddie Pells.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.