Anthony Grigsby Jr.’s 3 TD passes help Cal Poly snap 6-game skid, beat E. Washington 43-34

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Grigsby Jr. was 21-of-37 passing for 341 yards and threw three touchdown passes to help Cal Poly beat Eastern Washington 43-34 on Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Grigsby hit Logan Booher for a 31-yard TD and connected with Alek Marshall for a 54-yarder in the first quarter, and his 16-yard scoring strike to Fidel Pitts about a minute into the fourth quarter gave Cal Poly (4-8, 2-6 Big Sky Conference) a 37-34 lead.

Eastern Washington (5-7, 4-4) went three-and-out on its next two possessions before Cal Poly’s Tyrei Washington ripped off a 33-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring with 7:06 to play.

Washington had 99 yards rushing on 21 carries. Booher finished with seven receptions for 126 yards and Pitts had 89 yards receiving on five catches for the Mustangs.

Kaden Rolfsness, who made his first collegiate start — and became the fourth player this season to start at quarterback for Eastern Washington — completed 23 of 42 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. The true freshman ran for TDs of 7, 1 and 13 yards and finished with 56 yards rushing on 19 carries.

EWU’s Isaiah Perez blocked a PAT attempt in the fourth quarter, the 6-foot-2 defensive tackle’s fourth blocked kick this season.

