Allen, Fleischmann each score 2 TDs in Air Force’s 42-21 win over Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Owen Allen dashed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, Bruin Fleischmann caught both of his targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns, and Air Force took down Colorado State 42-21 on Friday to recapture the Ram-Falcon Trophy in the final game of the season for both teams.

The Falcons (4-8, 3-5 Mountain West) took the lead on the opening drive of the game as Fleischmann hauled in a 55-yard receiving score. Air Force scored on three of its four first-half drives, and only punted once throughout the game.

Josh Johnson completed all four of his passing attempts for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and added 22 yards and a score on the ground.

The Rams (2-10, 1-7) were led by Jackson Brousseau’s 323 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-37 passing. It’s the first 10-loss season since 1988 for Colorado State, which is leaving the Mountain West to play in the Pac-12 next season.

Air Force holds the edge in the series, 40-22-1, and have won eight of the last nine meetings.

