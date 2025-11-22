Allen becomes Penn State’s career rushing leader as Nittany Lions pound Cornhuskers 37-10

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Kaytron Allen ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and Penn State’s defense played its…

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Kaytron Allen ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and Penn State’s defense played its best game of the season to keep the Nittany Lions’ bowl hopes alive with a 37-10 win over Nebraska on Saturday night.

Allen, who racked up 181 yards rushing in last week’s win against Michigan State, became Penn State’s career rushing leader with 3,954 yards, passing Evan Royster’s 3,932 set in 2010.

The senior back plowed through and zipped around the Huskers all night. Allen passed Saquon Barkley on the school’s career rushing list in the first half before eclipsing Royster with a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” Allen said. “Unfortunately, the season didn’t go how I planned. If I can be winning the whole season and not get the record, I’d rather do that then get that record, but I got the opportunity to do this and man, I’m just grateful.”

By then the Nittany Lions (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) had put the game out of reach, scoring on five-straight possessions while their defense stymied the Cornhuskers.

Allen ripped off a 50-yard run around Nebraska’s left flank on the Nittany Lion’s opening drive to help setup a short touchdown toss from Ethan Grunkemeyer to tight end Andrew Rappleyea.

Ryan Barker booted a 26-yard field goal, then Nicholas Singleton capped Penn State’s next two drives with 4- and 10-yard rushing touchdowns to make it 23-3 at halftime.

Emmett Johnson had 19 carries for 103 yards and eight catches for 48 for yards for the Cornhuskers (7-4, 4-4), who have lost three of their last five.

They didn’t give themselves much of chance in head coach and State College native Matt Rhule’s return to Beaver Stadium.

Nebraska mustered just 140 yards in the first half, turned the ball over on downs twice and punted twice more. Penn State forced three more turnovers on downs in the second half.

“Obviously that was a tough night,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. “I challenged the guys at halftime, a bad run there of plays in the first half and obviously we just never played well enough on defense to stop the run.”

Kyle Cunanan kicked a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter, but the Cornhuskers didn’t find the end zone until quarterback TJ Lateef scrambled 11 yards through a broken play to cut Penn State’s lead to 30-10 with 0:55 left in the third.

Allen scored on a 3-yard run to open the second half. He added a 13-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth, which prompted bundled-up Penn State fans to chant “Terry, Terry, Terry!” as Smith — who played for Joe Paterno — wiped tears from his eyes on the sideline.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Penn State players pulled out signs that read “Hire Terry Smith”.

“I’m very motivated by the support,” Smith said. “My players love me unconditionally, I love them unconditionally. Their support means everything to me.”

Two-headed monster

Allen’s record-breaking performance is unique considering he’s split carries with Singleton for the majority of their four years together.

In the end, they’ll both hold spots in the Happy Valley record books. Singleton tied Barkley atop Penn State’s career touchdown list with 43.

“To be the number one rusher in the history of this place is an impressive thing that he accomplished tonight,” Smith said. “Just another unbelievable effort by the tandem.”

Big stop

Nebraska marched down to Penn State’s 11 on its opening possession where Jim Knowles’ defense tightened up.

The Nittany Lions plugged holes on four-straight up-the-middle runs with linebackers Dom Deluca and Amare Campbell and defensive tackle Zane Durant making stops.

“That set the tone for the game,” Smith said.

The takeaway

Nebraska: The Huskers struggled to move the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and as a result, may have cost themselves a shot at a top-tier bowl game.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions won back-to-back games for the first time under Smith, but will need to win a third to extend their season and avoid their first losing full-season record since 2004.

Up next

Nebraska: Hosts Iowa on Friday.

Penn State: Visits Rutgers on Saturday.

