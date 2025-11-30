ACC Championship features No. 17 Virginia against Duke

Duke (7-5) vs. No. 17 Virginia (10-2), Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Virginia…

Duke (7-5) vs. No. 17 Virginia (10-2), Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Virginia by 2.5. Against the spread: Virginia 8-4, Duke 5-6-1.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Virginia Offense

Overall: 433.2 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 244.5 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 188.7 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 33.2 points per game (27th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 312.3 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 203.4 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 108.9 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (24th)

Duke Offense

Overall: 421.4 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 289.3 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 132.1 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (19th)

Duke Defense

Overall: 414.3 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 273.3 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 141.0 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (97th)

Duke is 72nd in third down percentage, converting 39.6% of the time. Virginia ranks 2nd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 27.3%.

Duke is 19th in the FBS with a +8 turnover margin.

Duke is 106th in the FBS averaging 61.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Virginia’s 32nd-ranked 45.7 per-game average.

Duke ranks 131st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Duke ranks 97th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:03, compared to Virginia’s 17th-ranked average of 32:20.

Team leaders

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 2,586 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 997 yards on 207 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Trell Harris, 809 yards on 56 catches, 5 TDs

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 3,450 yards, 28 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 865 yards on 157 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 978 yards on 63 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 27-7 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Morris led Virginia with 182 yards on 21-of-35 passing (60.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 25 yards and one rushing touchdown. Taylor carried the ball 20 times for 80 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 34 yards. Kameron Courtney recorded 50 yards on six catches.

Duke defeated Wake Forest 49-32 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Mensah led Duke with 268 yards on 24-of-35 passing (68.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for -12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sheppard had 75 rushing yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, adding five receptions for 60 yards. Barkate recorded 83 yards on eight catches.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.