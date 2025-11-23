AAC matchup features South Florida taking on Rice

Rice (5-6) at South Florida (8-3), Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats South Florida…

Rice (5-6) at South Florida (8-3), Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

South Florida Offense

Overall: 497.0 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 275.8 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 221.2 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 42.2 points per game (5th)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 396.8 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 265.0 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 131.8 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (72nd)

Rice Offense

Overall: 316.2 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 97.4 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 218.8 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (113th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 387.3 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 240.5 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 146.8 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (111th)

Rice ranks 115th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.2% of the time. South Florida ranks 22nd on offense, converting on 47.1% of third downs.

Rice is 77th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to South Florida’s 15th-ranked +8 margin.

South Florida is 111th in the FBS averaging 63.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Rice’s 34th-ranked 45.8 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. South Florida is 16th in FBS, scoring on 92.5% of red zone trips. Rice’s red zone offense ranks 12th at 92.9%.

South Florida ranks 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:48, compared to Rice’s 9th-ranked average of 33:03.

Team leaders

South Florida

Passing: Byrum Brown, 2,883 yards, 24 TDs, 7 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 904 yards on 160 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Keshaun Singleton, 752 yards on 44 catches, 6 TDs

Rice

Passing: Chase Jenkins, 986 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Quinton Jackson, 808 yards on 162 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Drayden Dickmann, 319 yards on 36 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

South Florida won 48-18 over UAB on Saturday, Nov. 22. Brown led South Florida with 353 yards on 19-of-25 passing (76.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Nykahi Davenport had 121 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Mudia Reuben had five receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Rice was beaten by North Texas 56-24 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Jenkins threw for 101 yards on 14-of-21 attempts (66.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 75 yards and one rushing touchdown. Aaron Turner carried the ball nine times for 78 yards and scored one touchdown, adding eight receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown. Dickmann had three receptions for 17 yards.

