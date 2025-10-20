No. 6 Oregon hosts Wisconsin in Big Ten action

Wisconsin (2-5) at No. 6 Oregon (6-1), Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oregon…

Wisconsin (2-5) at No. 6 Oregon (6-1), Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oregon by 34.5. Against the spread: Oregon 3-3, Wisconsin 2-5.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Oregon Offense

Overall: 505.1 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 263.3 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 241.9 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 44.1 points per game (2nd)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 245.6 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 130.1 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 115.4 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 14.4 points per game (8th)

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 271.3 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 161.6 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 109.7 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 13.3 points per game (134th)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 341.9 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 244.3 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 97.6 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (69th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Oregon ranks 18th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 30.6% of third downs. Wisconsin ranks 24th, conceding on 32.5% of third downs.

Wisconsin ranks 126th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Oregon’s 27th-ranked +4 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Oregon is 12th in the FBS averaging 36.0 penalty yards per game, and Wisconsin ranks 5th with a 29.3-yard average.

Oregon ranks 134th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Wisconsin’s red zone offense ranks 112th, scoring in 76.9% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 1,686 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs, 72.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Noah Whittington, 336 yards on 37 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Dakorien Moore, 398 yards on 25 catches, 3 TDs

Wisconsin

Passing: Danny O’Neil, 635 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 69.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dilin Jones, 300 yards on 76 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Vinny Anthony, 279 yards on 25 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Oregon won 56-10 over Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 18. Dante Moore led Oregon with 290 yards on 15-of-20 passing (75.0%) for four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 49 yards. Whittington carried the ball 11 times for 125 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for nine yards and one touchdown. Kenyon Sadiq put up 80 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Wisconsin fell to Ohio State 34-0 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Hunter Simmons threw for 54 yards on 6-of-12 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Gideon Ituka had 35 rushing yards on four carries. Lance Mason put up 31 yards on two catches.

Next game

Oregon plays at Iowa on Nov. 8. Wisconsin hosts Washington on Nov. 8.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.