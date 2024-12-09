Texas State plays North Texas in the First Responder Bowl

First Responder Bowl: North Texas (6-6) vs. Texas State (7-5), Jan. 3 at 4 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds:…

First Responder Bowl: North Texas (6-6) vs. Texas State (7-5), Jan. 3 at 4 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas State by 8.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Mean Green’s defense ranks 127th in yards allowed per game (456.6), while the Bobcats’ offense is fifth in college football at 474.3 yards per game.

Texas State’s defense ranks 48th in yards allowed per game (347.9), while North Texas’ offense is third in college football at 488.7 yards per game.

LAST GAME

Texas State won 45-38 over South Alabama. Jordan McCloud threw for 248 yards on 21-of-28 attempts (75.0%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 27 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ismail Mahdi carried the ball 20 times for 147 yards and scored one touchdown. Joey Hobert put up 80 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

North Texas defeated Temple 24-17. Chandler Morris led the Mean Green with 180 yards on 21-of-40 passing (52.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Makenzie McGill had 155 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for three yards. DT Sheffield recorded 47 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas State: McCloud has 2,915 passing yards (242.9 per game) while completing 69.5% of passes (246 for 354), with 29 touchdowns (sixth in CFB) and 12 interceptions. He has 276 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 23 per game. Mahdi has 183 carries for 991 rushing yards (82.6 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 24 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Hobert has 668 receiving yards (60.7 per game) on 66 catches with eight touchdowns.

North Texas: Morris ranks sixth in college football with 3,774 passing yards (314.5 per game) while completing 63.3% of passes (322 for 509), with 31 touchdowns (fifth in CFB) and 12 interceptions. He has 242 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 20.2 per game. Shane Porter has 95 carries for 643 rushing yards (53.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 88 yards. Sheffield has 66 receptions for 822 yards (68.5 per game) and has 11 touchdowns (sixth in CFB).

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas State has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game this season, while North Texas has been outscored by 0.5 per game.

Texas State ranks 29th in pass offense (265.1 yards per game) and 39th in pass defense (199.8 yards allowed per game) this season.

With 13 forced turnovers (98th in college football) and 19 committed (86th in college football) this season, North Texas ranks 102nd in college football with a turnover margin of minus 6.

