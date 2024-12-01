Purdue fires coach Ryan Walters after going 5-19 in his two seasons, AP source says

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski fired coach Ryan Walters on Sunday after two poor seasons leading the Boilermakers, a person…

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski fired coach Ryan Walters on Sunday after two poor seasons leading the Boilermakers, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision had not yet been announced.

Walters finished his tenure with a 5-19 record while going 3-15 in Big Ten play. And he capped a historically bad final season in West Lafayette by losing his last 11 games — the longest single-season streak in school history — and going winless in conference play for just the fourth time since 1946.

The Boilermakers played a brutal schedule this season, facing five teams ranked in last week’s Top 10. But the results were worse.

Purdue lost six games by 35 or more points including the two most lopsided losses in program history, 66-7 to then-No. 18 Notre Dame in September and Saturday’s 66-0 blowout at No. 10 Indiana. It failed to beat an FBS opponent for the first time since 2013 and only the second time in college football’s modern era.

The Boilermakers still owe Walters nearly $9.5 million on his original five-year deal.

