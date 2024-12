New Orleans Bowl Winners

Dec. 19, 2024 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Sam Houston 31, Georgia Southern 26 Dec. 16, 2023 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL:…

Dec. 19, 2024 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Sam Houston 31, Georgia Southern 26

Dec. 16, 2023 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Jacksonville St. 34, Louisiana 31. OT

Dec. 21, 2022 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: W. Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23

Dec. 18, 2021 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Dec. 23, 2020 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Dec. 21, 2019 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Appalachian St. 31, Alabama-Birmingham 17

Dec. 15, 2018 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Appalachian St.45, Middle Tennessee St. 13

Dec. 16, 2017 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Troy 50, North Texas 30

Dec. 17, 2016 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Southern Miss. 28, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

Dec. 19, 2015 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Louisiana Tech 47, Arkansas State 28

Dec. 20, 2014 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Louisiana-Lafayette 16, Nevada 3

Dec. 21, 2013 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Tulane 21

Dec. 21, 2012 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Louisiana-Lafayette 43, East Carolina 34

Dec. 17, 2011 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Louisiana-Lafayette 32, San Diego St. 30

Dec. 18, 2010 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Troy 48, Ohio 21

Dec. 20, 2009 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Middle Tennessee 42, Southern Miss. 32

Dec. 21, 2008 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Southern Miss. 30, Troy 27, OT

Dec. 21, 2007 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Florida Atlantic 44, Memphis 27

Dec. 22, 2006 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Troy 41, Rice 17

Dec. 20, 2005 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Southern Miss. 31, Arkansas St. 19

Dec. 14, 2004 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Southern Miss. 31, North Texas 10

Dec. 16, 2003 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Memphis 27, North Texas 17

Dec. 17, 2002 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: North Texas 24, Cincinnati 19

Dec. 18, 2001 — NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Colorado St. 45, North Texas 20

