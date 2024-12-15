Michigan RB Donovan Edwards opts out of ReliaQuest Bowl against No. 11 Alabama for NFL draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running back Donovan Edwards told reporters Sunday he will not play in the ReliaQuest…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running back Donovan Edwards told reporters Sunday he will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 31 to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

Edwards has 589 yards rushing and four touchdowns for the defending national champion Wolverines (7-5) this season.

Edwards closes his college career with 2,251 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns along with 86 receptions for 797 yards and four scores.

Michigan will also be without potential first-round picks defensive tackle Mason Graham, cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland against the Crimson Tide.

