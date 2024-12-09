Frisco Bowl features No. 25 Memphis against West Virginia

Frisco Bowl: No. 25 Memphis (10-2) vs. West Virginia (6-6), Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Memphis…

Frisco Bowl: No. 25 Memphis (10-2) vs. West Virginia (6-6), Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Memphis by 2.

KEY MATCHUP

The Tigers have one of college football’s best passing offenses, a 24th-ranked unit that picks up 268.5 yards per game. They will be facing the No. 125 defense in that category, owned by the Mountaineers (268.9).

Memphis has the 44th-ranked scoring defense (22.8 points per game). West Virginia’s 64th-ranked scoring offense averages 28.5 points per game.

LAST GAME

Memphis beat Tulane 34-24 on Thursday, Nov. 28. Seth Henigan led the Tigers with 218 yards on 22-of-29 passing (75.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Mario Anderson carried the ball 24 times for 177 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for -4 yards. Roc Taylor recorded 96 yards on seven catches.

West Virginia fell 52-15 to Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 30. Garrett Greene led the Mountaineers with 265 yards on 29-of-39 passing (74.4%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Jahiem White carried the ball 14 times for 124 yards and scored one touchdown, adding five receptions for 24 yards. CJ Donaldson put up 73 yards on seven catches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Memphis: Henigan ranks 14th in college football with 3,208 passing yards (267.3 per game) while completing 64.2% of passes (291 for 453), with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has 129 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, averaging 10.8 per game. Anderson has 219 carries to rank 15th in college football with 1,292 rushing yards (107.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns (11th in CFB). He also has 46 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor has 61 receptions for 834 yards (69.5 per game) and has two touchdowns.

West Virginia: Greene has 1,972 passing yards (197.2 per game) while completing 58% of passes (160 for 276), with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has 669 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 66.9 per game. White has 142 carries for 817 rushing yards (68.1 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 18 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown. Hudson Clement has 575 receiving yards (52.3 per game) on 40 catches with three touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Memphis has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game this season, while West Virginia has been outscored by 2.6 per game.

While Memphis ranks 20th-worst in college football in passing defense with 251.7 yards allowed per game, it’s been a different story offensively, as the offensive unit ranks 24th-best in college football (268.5 passing yards per game).

West Virginia ranks 64th in college football with 28.5 points per game on offense, and it ranks 106th with 31.1 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

