Clemson adds 2nd transfer portal player this week in Purdue defensive end Will Heldt

It’s portal palooza for Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney, who after being the lone Power Four program not to add a transfer from the portal last offseason has brought on its second this week in ex-Purdue defensive end Will Heldt.

Swinney announced Heldt’s signing Thursday.

Heldt is a 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman who played his first two seasons with the Boilermakers. He appeared in 24 games and this fall was credited with 56 tackles, 10 behind the line of scrimmage, with five sacks and a fumble recovery he took 16 yards for a touchdown.

Heldt, 19, from Carmel, Indiana, had two years of eligibility remaining.

Swinney has been known for not using the portal, other than a pair of transfer quarterbacks to add depth to the position. A year ago, the Tigers and service academy teams, Army, Navy and Air Force, were the only Football Bowl Subdivision teams not to bring in players from the transfer portal.

Earlier this week, Clemson added receiver Tristan Smith, a fifth-year receiver from Southeast Missouri State. Swinney said it was a necessity for depth among the wide outs after losing receivers Troy Stellato and Noble Johnson to the portal.

The defensive end position was also an area of need for Clemson in 2025.

The Tigers won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship earlier this month and earned the 12th seed in the 12-team College Football Playoff. Clemson, ranked 13th, faces No. 4 Texas in a first-round game Saturday.

