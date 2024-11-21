Oklahoma State takes 7-game losing skid into senior day against Texas Tech

Texas Tech (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (3-7, 0-7), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

Texas Tech (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (3-7, 0-7), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas Tech by 3 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 24-23-3.

What’s at stake?

Texas Tech and Oklahoma State are coming off bye weeks and looking to get back in the win column. Texas Tech needs a victory to keep its slim Big 12 title hopes alive, while Oklahoma State, a conference favorite to begin the season, is seeking its first league win, The Cowboys have dropped seven straight, the most ever for a Mike Gundy-coached team.

Key matchup

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton vs. Oklahoma State secondary: Morton made his first career start against the Cowboys in 2022, throwing for 372 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort. Now a junior, he has thrown for 2,575 yards and 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions this season. He will face a depleted Cowboys defense that ranks 132 out of 133 FBS teams with just under 500 yards allowed per game.

Players to watch

Texas Tech: RB Tahj Brooks. Brooks, a senior, gained 137 yards against Colorado two weeks ago to pass Byron Hanspard and become the Red Raiders’ career rushing leader with 4,236 yards. Brooks averages five yards a carry, and has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game he’s played this season. If he runs for at least 100 yards against the Cowboys, he will break Hanspard’s school record for career 100-yard games with 22.

Oklahoma State: WR Brennan Presley: The senior recently became the Cowboys’ all-time leader in career receptions and joined College Football Hall of Famers Barry Sanders, Thurman Thomas and Terry Miller as the only players in school history to reach 5,000 career all-purpose yards.

“As we work toward keeping continuity and core and physical toughness and mental toughness and things, he’s a great role model for those young players,” Gundy said.

Facts & figures

QB Alan Bowman and injured linebacker Collin Oliver are among the players who will be recognized on Senior Day. … Brothers Sheridan and Preston Wilson will represent both schools on the offensive line. Sheridan, a sophomore, plays center for Texas Tech while Preston, a senior, plays right guard for Oklahoma State. … Gundy said this week he thinks Oliver, injured linebacker Nick Martin and running back Ollie Gordon II “would be headed to the NFL.”

