No. 8 Notre Dame has playoff mentality heading into matchup against Virginia

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman expects his team to bring a playoff mentality to Saturday’s showdown against Virginia.

The eighth-ranked Fighting Irish have no choice.

After winning steven straight to move back into playoff position, Notre Dame has three games left to prove they belong — and should earn a chance to host a playoff game. One stumble along the way, Freeman knows, could ruin everything.

“This game is the Super Bowl,” Freeman said. “No matter if we are in the playoff hunt or not, it’s the same mindset. You get 12 of these guaranteed opportunities.”

The Irish (8-1, No. 8 CFP) have already assured themselves of a 13th game, but in South Bend earning a bowl bid is the bare minimum. Success is measured in national championships and the 36-year title drought is the longest since Notre Dame won its first crown in 1924. So if the Irish want to change direction, they must first earn a bid to the expanded 12-team playoff — and that quest continues against Virginia (5-4), a team looking to become bowl eligible.

“To think about anything other than (Saturday), you’re doing this game a disservice,” Freeman said. “To make a game mean less than another game because you’re going to make the playoffs or not, you don’t love this game of football, man. That’s the mindset we have. Every week is the Super Bowl.”

The Cavaliers (5-4) have plenty to prove, too, after rebounding from a three-game losing streak with a 24-19 upset at then-No. 23 Pittsburgh. That victory gave Virginia a much needed momentum boost that coach Tony Elliott believes could help the Cavaliers post their first win in five tries against Notre Dame.

“Hopefully the guys have confidence after last week that they know what they need to do to prepare, but (are) just excited about the opportunity,” Elliott said.

It certainly won’t be easy against Notre Dame’s balanced attack. The Irish are one of seven FBS teams ranked among the top 15 in both scoring offense and scoring defense despite a series of injuries to some top defensive player. Yet in last week’s 52-3 rout over Florida State, Notre Dame finished with eight sacks and returned an interception for a TD while piling up 453 total yards of offense.

Virginia’s defense, meanwhile, limited Pitt to 292 total yards, 127 on the ground while picking off two passes and rallying from a 13-7 halftime deficit.

Notre Dame took notice.

“They had a huge win last week versus Pitt, they’re a talented bunch and they’re playing that way with confidence and physicality,” Freeman said.

Familiar face

Elliott is familiar with game-planning for Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard. But this isn’t the same quarterback the Cavaliers played multiple times when Leonard was at Duke.

Leonard transferred to Notre Dame during the offseason.

“He looks like a different guy,” Elliott said. “Just watching him, he’s very efficient throwing the ball, very decisive when he pulls it down to run. I don’t know if past experience really (matters) because he’s got a different supporting cast, different offensive line in front of him, but (we’re) just excited for the match-up and the challenge.”

Tyree returns

The Irish also will be facing a familiar foe — Chris Tyree, who started his career at Notre Dame. Tyree led the Irish in yards receiving (484) and yards per catch (14.6) last season.

This year, Tyree has 124 yards, but Freeman isn’t worried he’ll be giving Virginia any inside information.

“That’s not a concern at all,” Freeman said. “There’s a new offensive coordinator, new signals, new terminology. But I really respect Chris as a person, as a football player. Just glad he’s got his Notre Dame degree, and he’s a talented football player we’ll have to account for.”

Bright lights

Freeman said he loves the electricity produced at Saturday night games, such as last week’s Florida State contest. Yet he worries about how the changing game times can impact players.

“The atmosphere and environment is better for night games. We know that,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s the lights, crowd or what it is, but there’s also a back end of it, and the back end of it is the lack of rest. You lose the valuable sleep and recovery you need postgame on Saturdays, especially a night away game.”

