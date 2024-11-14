No. 17 Clemson looks to keep ACC title game hopes alive against suddenly struggling Pitt

No. 17 Clemson (7-2, 6-1 ACC), at Pittsburgh (7-2, 3-2), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN) BetMGM College Football Odds: Clemson by…

No. 17 Clemson (7-2, 6-1 ACC), at Pittsburgh (7-2, 3-2), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Clemson by 10.

Series record: Pitt leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Tigers can keep its hopes of reaching the ACC title game alive with a victory over the suddenly struggling Panthers, who have dropped two straight following a 7-0 start. Pitt is still technically in the mix for the conference championship game but the Panthers have more pressing needs, like fixing an offense that has taken significant steps backward over the last month.

KEY MATCHUP

Pitt’s offensive line vs. Clemson’s defensive front. The Panthers have struggled to protect redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, who left last week’s loss to Virginia after taking a shot to the head while sliding. While Clemson’s pass rush isn’t quite as fierce as it has been during its decade-plus run among the ACC’s and nation’s elite, the Tigers might not have to be to make things difficult against a line that looked disjointed against the Cavaliers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Clemson: QB Cade Klubnik. The junior’s numbers have dipped in recent weeks. He’s completing just 54% of his passes in November and absorbed a season-high four sacks against Virginia Tech last Saturday. Pitt figures to bring pressure regularly, meaning there will be chances to make plays downfield if Klubnik can hang in there.

Pittsburgh: LB Kyle Louis. The sophomore’s four interceptions rank fifth nationally and is tops among linebackers. Louis is also tied for the team lead with five sacks. The speedy Louis plays with an edge that Pitt desperately needs as it tries to figure its way out of a funk that has taken some of the shine off the program’s best start in over 40 years.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first meeting between the schools since the Panthers beat Clemson 27-17 at Acrisure Stadium 2021 on their way to an ACC title. … Clemson needs a win and at least one loss by No. 12 Miami or two losses by No. 14 SMU to make it to the ACC title game for the seventh time in the last 10 years. … Holstein’s status could be uncertain. The Alabama transfer took a shot to the head at the end of a scramble in the third quarter against the Cavaliers. If he can’t go, Nate Yarnell will get the start. … Pitt’s offense has cooled off considerably in conference play. The Panthers are averaging 351 yards in ACC games (13th) after averaging 522 yards during its nonconference schedule. … Panther RB Desmond Reid has been one of the few offensive bright spots during Pitt’s recent dip. The transfer from Western Carolina is fifth in the country in all-purpose yards (155.63). … Pitt’s pressure has picked up in recent weeks. The Panthers are fifth in the FBS in sacks per game (3.33).

