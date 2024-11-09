Nick Garrido field goal lifts Lehigh over Holy Cross 10-7 for 3-way tie for first in Patriot League

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nick Garrido kicked the go-ahead field goal in the third quarter and Lehigh went on to…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nick Garrido kicked the go-ahead field goal in the third quarter and Lehigh went on to defeat Holy Cross 10-7 on Saturday to help create a three-way tie atop the Patriot League.

Lehigh, Holy Cross and Bucknell all have 3-1 records to share first place with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The only common game between the three is next week when Bucknell goes to Holy Cross.

Garrido’s 25-yard boot with 8 minutes left in the third quarter, coupled with Dante Perri’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Mason Humphrey was enough to support another shut down effort by the Lehigh defense. The Mountain Hawks (6-3, 3-1) have held their last three opponents to fewer than 20 points.

Holy Cross (4-6, 3-1) got a 10-yard touchdown pass from Joe Pesansky to Jacob Petersen that tied the game at 7 at halftime. Late in the fourth quarter the Crusaders drove from their own 14-yard line to the Lehigh 35, but Daniel Porto missed on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 28 seconds remaining.

Neither team reached 300 yards.

Perri and Hayden Johnson combined for 7-of-10 passing for 55 yards. Luke Yoder had 66 of Lehigh’s 168 total yards on the ground.

Pesansky was 17-of-26 passing for 148 yards.

With the tie for first place, Holy Cross remains in position to win or share the league title for the sixth consecutive year.

The game was played 100 years and one day after the teams’ first matchup although they have met just 40 times. Lehigh leads the series 20-19-1.

