Michigan hosts Northwestern, needing a win to be bowl eligible before closing season at Ohio State

Northwestern (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) at Michigan (5-5, 3-4) Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan by 11 1/2.

Series record: Michigan leads 59-15-2.

What’s at stake?

The defending national champion Wolverines need a win to be bowl eligible under first-year coach Sherrone Moore because they will be heavy underdogs next week on the road against rival and second-ranked Ohio State. If the Wildcats pull off an upset at the Big House and close the regular season next week with a win against Illinois at home, they will have a chance to play in the postseason for the second time in two seasons under coach David Braun.

Key matchup

Michigan’s running game against Northwestern’s relatively stingy run defense. The Wolverines lean on RBs Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings a lot because they’re among the worst passing teams in college football. Michigan averages 155.5 yards rushing and the Wildcats give up an average of 114.6 yards on the ground, ranking 28th in FBS.

Players to watch

Northwestern: A.J. Henning. The WR played at Michigan from 2020 through the 2022 season before transferring. He had five catches for 42 yards against Ohio State. Henning has matched his career high with 45 catches after he had 25 receptions over three seasons with the Wolverines.

Michigan: Colston Loveland. The preseason All-America leads the team with 53 catches, 560 yards receiving and four receiving TDs. He shares the single-season record (Bennie Joppru, 2002) for catches by a TE.

Facts & figures

The Buckeyes beat Northwestern 31-7 last week at Wrigley Field. … The Wildcats have lost three of their last four games. … QB Jack Lausch was 21 of 35 for 201 yards and ran for a TD against the Buckeyes, but was sacked four times and lost a fumble. … The Wolverines, who have lost four of five games, had a bye last week. … QB Davis Warren was 16 of 32 for 137 yards in the team’s last game, a 20-15 loss at Indiana. Michigan has won seven straight and 12 of 13 against Northwestern with the lone loss during the stretch in 2008 at the Big House.

