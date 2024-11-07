Improved Bearcats look to become bowl eligible Saturday against West Virginia

West Virginia (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) at Cincinnati (5-3, 3-2), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (FS1) BetMGM College Football Odds: Cincinnati…

West Virginia (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) at Cincinnati (5-3, 3-2), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Cincinnati by 4 1/2.

Series record: West Virginia leads 17-3-1.

What’s at stake?

Cincinnati can clinch bowl eligibility. A win would also double the Bearcats’ overall win total from a season ago. Cincinnati hasn’t beaten West Virginia in 15 years, the last time the Mountaineers played in Nippert Stadium. West Virginia will also be playing its first game with new defensive coordinator Jeff Koonz, after parting ways with former defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley during the bye week. The Bearcats’ defense will also look for a much better performance against the Mountaineers after allowing 424 rushing yards and 634 total yards in last year’s 42-21 loss at West Virginia.

Key matchup

West Virginia run game vs. Cincinnati defense. The Mountaineers’ offense is driven by its running game. West Virginia is the only Big 12 team to have three running backs rank in the top 13 in rushing yards in the conference. The Mountaineers have eclipsed 140 yards rushing in 23 of their last 24 games dating to 2022.

Players to watch

West Virginia: Quarterback Nicco Marchiol is poised to make his second straight start as starter Garrett Greene continues to recover from a head injury. Marchiol is coming off his first start at Arizona two weeks ago, where he was 18 of 22 for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati: First-year linebacker Jake Golday leads the Bearcats with 45 tackles this season. Golday has become one of the Big 12’s best linebackers. A transfer from Central Arkansas, Golday led the team in 2023 with 84 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Facts & figures

Saturday’s game will be a commemoration for the 100th anniversary of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium. … Bearcats sixth-year linebacker Jared Bartlett, who is second in the Big 12 with 5.5 sacks, spent his first five seasons at West Virginia. … Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby is one of three FBS quarterbacks with 2,000-plus yards passing, 15-plus passing touchdowns and five-plus rushing touchdowns this season. … West Virginia’s 17 fourth-down conversions are the second-most in the FBS this season, and the Mountaineers scored three touchdowns on fourth down in their win at Arizona. … Bearcats running back Evan Pryor is tied for the FBS lead with 9.2 yards per carry. … West Virginia has held six of its eight opponents to 130 or fewer rushing yards this season.

