Helm’s 2 TD catches power No. 3 Texas over Kentucky 31-14 to keep Longhorns atop SEC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw two first-half touchdown passes to Gunnar Helm and No. 3 Texas beat Kentucky…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw two first-half touchdown passes to Gunnar Helm and No. 3 Texas beat Kentucky 31-14 on Saturday to stay on top of the Southeastern Conference in the Longhorns’ first year in the league.

Quintrevion Wisner ran for 158 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown for Texas (10-1, 6-1, No. 3 CFP ). The Longhorns can earn a berth in the SEC title game when they face No. 15 Texas A&M next week as that rivalry resumes after a 12-year break.

“Back-to-back 10 wins seasons, but more work to do. Obviously, we’ve got a big game next week,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “What that game means to the entire state of Texas. It’s so cool we’re playing the game again.”

Texas’ final home game of the regular season also looked like it could be Ewers’ last home game in burnt orange if the Longhorns don’t host a College Football Playoff game. The three-year starter has a year of college eligibility left but took part in Texas’ senior day pregame celebrations.

Ewers considered leaving for the NFL after leading Texas to the playoff last season. He has dealt with a nagging abdomen injury that forced him to miss two and a half games this season.

He deflected questions about his future after the game.

“I’m just glad we won,” Ewers said. “We’ll see what happens from here on out.”

Ewers was 20-of-31 passing for 191 yards in an uneven performance to push his record to 24-7 as as starter.

His first touchdown pass to Helm came on Texas’ opening drive. Ewers rolled to his left on 4th-and-goal and found Helm roaming in the back of the end zone. The second came on a touch pass where Helm had to reach high and absorb a big hit at the touchline to make it 21-7.

“I really like throwing the football to him,” Ewers said.

Kentucky (4-7, 1-7) cut the lead to 24-14 on Jamon Dumas-Johnson’s 25-yard touchdown return after a Ewers fumble in the third quarter.

Wisner’s power running took over late in the fourth quarter before he pushed in for a 1-yard score. Texas bled 8 minutes off the clock and ran 12 times in a 15-play drive.

Sarkisian called it a “culture, attitude drive.”

“Being able close out the clock and send it home means a lot,” Wisner said.

The Takeaway

Kentucky: Backup quarterback Cutter Boley replaced starter Brock Vandagriff in the third quarter and put some life in the Wildcats’ offense with 160 yards passing. But Kentucky needed to beat Texas and then Louisville next week to keep its eight-year bowl game streak alive.

“The bowl game streak is gone. It hurts. It’s not fun. It’s something we were proud of and you can’t take that stuff for granted,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.

Texas: The defense continued its dominant form. Texas has not allowed an opponent to score in the first quarter in eight times this season. The defense held again in the third quarter when the Wildcats had first down at the Texas 1-yard line. The drive went back 15 yards before a missed field goal.

Poll Position

Texas should stay put at No. 3 with a solid win but no real room to move up before their showdown with the Aggies next weekend.

Up Next

Kentucky hosts Louisville next Saturday.

Texas plays at Texas A&M next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.