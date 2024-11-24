Final regular-season games loom large in determining conference championship matchups

The American Athletic Conference is the only Football Bowl Subdivision league whose championship game matchup is set: Army vs. Tulane.…

The American Athletic Conference is the only Football Bowl Subdivision league whose championship game matchup is set: Army vs. Tulane.

The final week of the regular season will determine pairings for the other eight conferences.

Here’s a look at the possible matchups in the Power Four and Group of Five. All championship games are Dec. 7 except in the AAC, Conference USA and Mountain West, which will be played Dec. 6.

ACC at Charlotte, North Carolina

SMU vs. Miami or Clemson.

Miami is in if it beats Syracuse. Clemson is in if Miami loses.

Big Ten at Indianapolis

Oregon vs. Ohio State, Penn State or Indiana.

Ohio State is in if it beats Michigan or if Penn State and Indiana lose this week. Penn State is in if it beats Maryland and Ohio State loses. Indiana is in if it beats Purdue and Ohio State and Penn State lose.

Big 12 at Arlington, Texas

Arizona State vs. Iowa State if both win this week. Multiple scenarios including BYU, Colorado and other teams exist otherwise.

SEC at Atlanta

Georgia vs. winner of Texas-Texas A&M game.

American Athletic at TBD

Army vs. Tulane.

Conference USA at Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty, Western Kentucky or Sam Houston. Liberty is in with a win over Sam Houston. WKU is in with a win over Jacksonville State and a Liberty loss. Sam Houston is in with a win over Liberty and a Jacksonville State win.

Mid-American at Detroit

Miami, Bowling Green and Ohio are tied for first place and control their destinies. Miami-Bowling Green winner is in, as is Ohio if it beats Ball State. Other scenarios exist that include those teams and Buffalo.

Mountain West at Boise, Idaho

Boise State vs. UNLV or Colorado State. If UNLV and CSU both win or lose their final regular-season games, the tie would be broken by either College Football Playoff rankings or results-based computer metrics.

Sun Belt at TBD

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall if both win their games this week. Other scenarios exist if one or both lose.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.