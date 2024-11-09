Downing’s 4th TD pass with five seconds left lifts Elon to a 40-36 win over William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw four touchdown passes, including a 15-yard strike to Onuma Dieke with five seconds…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw four touchdown passes, including a 15-yard strike to Onuma Dieke with five seconds left to lift Elon past William & Mary 40-36 Saturday in a Coastal Athletic Association game that saw five second-half lead changes.

The Phoenix now have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Downing, who threw three touchdown passes in Elon’s 50-27 win over Campbell last week, hit Zimere Winston from 45-yards out early in the first quarter to get on the board first, but William & Mary answered when Bronson Yoder scored the first of his two touchdowns.

Darius Wilson put the Tribe in front with a 23-yard touchdown to Sean McElwain and William & Mary wide receiver Hollis Mathis fired an 18-yard to McElwain with 1:47 left in the half to make it 21-10.

Downing put the Phoenix in front with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Fuhrmann to make it 27-21 to start the fourth quarter. Wilson ran for a 16-yard touchdown to put the Tribe back in front, 28-27, but Downing answered by nosing in from the 1 minutes later to regain the lead, 33-28.

Yoder capped a 12-play, 78-yard drive to put William & Mary back on top, 36-33 with 1:31 left, but Downing drove the Phoenix 72 yards in 13 plays for the game-winner.

Downing finished with 315 yards on 18-for-35 passing with an interception. Rushawn Baker carried 22 times for 167 yards and Winston caught three passes for 101 yards.

Wilson was 16 of 25 passing for 181 yards with an interception and carried 12 times for another 87 yards and a score.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.