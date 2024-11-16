Caleb Sanchez and Bryson Canty connect on two long touchdowns and Columbia defeats Brown 21-12

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Caleb Sanchez threw three touchdown passes, including two long ones to Bryson Canty, and Columbia defeated…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Caleb Sanchez threw three touchdown passes, including two long ones to Bryson Canty, and Columbia defeated Brown 21-12 on Saturday.

The Lions got on the board first with a 55-yard connection from Sanchez to Canty late in the second quarter.

Columbia (6-3, 4-2 Ivy League) led 7-3 at halftime then Sanchez hit Jordan Kelley from 12 yards and Canty on a 52-yard play for a 21-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Brown (3-6, 2-4) narrowed the gap on Christopher Maron’s second field goal of the game and a short TD pass from Jake Willcox to Ty Pezza.

Sanchez had only 12 completions in his 27 attempts. His three touchdowns covered 119 of his 241 total passing yards. Canty caught six for 183 yards. It was his career high and third game this season with 100-plus yards.

Willcox threw for 242 yards, with 12 completions going to Mark Mahoney for 120 yards.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.